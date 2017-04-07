Seriously injured motorcyclist thanks those who came to his rescue

A motorcyclist seriously hurt in a crash near Foxton Locks has thanked the local people who came to his rescue.

Wesley Barrow (46), from Leicester, broke six ribs and his collar bone and perforated a lung in the crash between Foxton and Market Harborough on Friday, March 31 at about 1pm.

He was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary and then - when the perforated lung was discovered - Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Mr Barrow told the Mail he might have been even more seriously hurt if local people had not come to his rescue.

He told the Mail: “I’d left the road in the crash and was lying in a field. Fortunately local people were quickly on the scene and they kept me calm and reminded me not to take my crash helmet off until the ambulance got here.

“And then when the ambulance arrived after about an hour, they all disappeared and I wasn’t able to thank them properly.

“I’d like to thank everyone who stopped, including a woman with blonde hair called Jessica who was a first aider, and a local garage owner called Nicholas Potter who looked after my bike until my brother could pick it up.”

