Scout stalwart receives award

A motivated and inspiring Scout volunteer from the Harborough area has received a prestigious ‘Silver Wolf’ award to mark his commitment to the organisation.

Derek Catt has been involved with scouting for 43 years and is currently Chairman of Harborough District Scouts Executive committee, and has previously been District Commissioner and Leicestershire County Commissioner.

He has been presented with the Silver Wolf award, an unrestricted gift of the Chief Scout and is only awarded for service of a most exceptional nature and seldom for less than 30 years’ service.

A spokesman for the Harborough District Scouts said: “As Chairman, Derek has been instrumental in supporting the eight Scout Group execs in the district especially on their roles and responsibilities as trustees.

“He also leads our search for a district campsite to bring more nights away and the chance to learn practical outdoors skills to our young people.”

Debbie Billington, District Commissioner said “Derek returned to Harborough District in 2014 as my chairman where his calming influence, his clear thinking efficient manor, astute financial brain has meant we have gone from strength to strength.

“Derek’s heart is firmly in the district which will secure our future existence and viability for many years to come.

“His service to scouting is truly exceptional and he is more than worthy of this award.

“Everyone in Scouting would like to say a massive well done to Derek on completing this amazing adventure.”

For more information about scouting in the Harborough area, including details about how you can volunteer to become a leader, visit www.harboroughscouts/join.