Schoolchildren arrested over spate of town burglaries

Two schoolchildren have been arrested by Market Harborough police in connection with a spate of burglaries in the town.

The pair, both under 16 and pupils at a town school, were arrested at their homes in the Market Harborough area on Friday, March 24.

Police were acting on information given to them by members of the public, it is understood.

The series of burglaries that police have linked to the two children occurred in February and March this year, all in Market Harborough.

They include a burglary at the Conservative Club on Fairfield Road and other premises in the town.

It is understood one of the children lives in Market Harborough, and one in a nearby village.

The owner of one local business that was burgled in February this year told the Mail: “This sounds like good news.

“It sounds like the police are moving in the right direction and it’s great to hear that something’s being done.

“But schoolchildren? That’s really surprising and sad to hear.”

Market Harborough police will now send a file on the burglaries to the Crown Prosecution Service, who will decide what further action to take.

The Mail will not be able to name the two children because of their age.