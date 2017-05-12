Save and expand our local hospital

A vital public meeting to save and expand a Harborough district hospital threatened with closure will be held next month.

The meeting on Tuesday, June 6 has been organised by campaigners aiming to prevent the closure of Feilding Palmer hospital in Lutterworth.

The meeting is in the main hall at Lutterworth College on Bitteswell Road at 7pm.

The small Lutterworth hospital has been proposed for closure under a county-wide NHS plan.

But many local people have argued “don’t shut the hospital - expand it!”

A petition organised by local health campaigner Martin Sarfas has so far collected 7,000 signatures.

Typical of the comments on the online section of the petition is this from Penni Walker-Barber: “I feel very strongly that this is an extremely valuable facility which, in the light of a Lutterworth housing boom, should be expanded not reduced.

“We need a local facility for local residents, staffed by local people who know their patients and their families.”

Mr Sarfas added: “I really don’t think a health plan for Lutterworth has been thought through properly.

“A local hospital for local people who are recuperating makes sense - especially when there’s a shortage of beds in the NHS.”

Local campaigner Mary Guppy - who was born in the hospital - said: “These small cottage hospitals are important because it means people can occupy beds near to their homes, so they can be visited more easily.

“Cottage hospitals can also be used to reduced bed blocking in major hospitals.”