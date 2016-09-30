Sam (8) helps to open big new town pet shop

A primary school pupil from Church Langton helped open a big new pet shop in Market Harborough last Friday.

Sam Hartley, aged eight, won a responsible pet owner competition, and was treated to a tour of the store with friends from Church Langton C of E School.

Sam has a golden retriever called Arthur, two bearded dragons, a guinea pig and fish.

“I want to be a farmer when I grow up” he said. “In the Langtons or Norfolk.”

Pets At Home, the UKs largest pet supplies retailer with almost 400 stores, opened its latest store in the former, but extended Brantano shoe shop, near Homebase.

The store manager, former Robert Smyth pupil Kaisty Lees (29), said she was looking forward to the store expanding further when it welcomed a vet’s service next year.

District council chairman Janette Ackerley said: “This is a very good addition to Market Harborough’s shops.

“The town has that spirit about it at the moment, which is down to the shops, but also to the number of people who volunteer for things like Harborough In Bloom.”

As well as selling small pets and pet supplies, the store has a grooming room and runs a pet adoption service.

It will be open seven days a week.