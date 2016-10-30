Royal Mail to open nine Christmas parcel centres

Royal Mail is to open nine temporary parcel centres across the UK - employing 3,300 workers across the sites.

The extra capacity is required to deal with the increase in deliveries in the pre-Christmas rush.

The sites will be in Leeds, Rochdale, Bathgate, Atherstone (Warwickshire), Pontyclun, Birmingham, Swindon, west London, and Coventry.

The centres will be phased in from this Monday (October 31). It’s the sixth year that the organisation has opened a network of centres dedicated to parcel sorting. Last year, Royal Mail handled 130m parcels in December alone.

A total of 19,000 seasonal staff will be taken on across the group.