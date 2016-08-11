Rio adventure as Market Harborough yachtsman begins Olympic medal quest

A Desborough couple will fly out to Rio as their son begins his quest for an Olympic medal tomorrow (Friday).

Market Harborough yachtsman Dylan Fletcher, 28, is making his Olympic debut with partner Alain Sign in the 49-er class having bagged a bronze at the Worlds earlier this year.

But mum Jane, who is flying to South America with husband Graham, admits she won’t be watching properly.

The Pilates teacher said: “I feel sick usually, watching him race. Honestly, I watch with my hands over my eyes.

“And then I jump up and down if it’s all gone well.”

The couple will be watching the sailing from Saturday, but saw their son on TV in the opening ceremony with girlfriend Charlotte Dobson, who is also on the British sailing team.

But could Dylan and Alain get a medal?

Jane added: “Yes, they could. But whatever happens, Dylan’s not stopped smiling since he was selected in May.

“It’s a reward for all his hard work. He’s always gone for it. He’s got such focus, such drive, such dedication. We just stand back in amazement.”

“My husband’s always had a boat of some description, but we’ve never been into sailing.

“I like to think that the discipline and dedication we both had to have as dancers might have passed on to him.”

Dylan said: “If we have a good performance and feel like we’ve done everything we can I’ll be vaguely happy.

“But if we’ve got a medal, especially a gold one, I’ll be really, really happy.”