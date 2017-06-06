Record number of runners expected on Carnival day

A record 1,000 people will take part in Race Harborough’s ‘Carnival of Running’ event on Market Harborough Carnival day this Saturday.

The numbers are a big step up from the 700 who ran last year.

And Race Harborough’s Brian Corcoran told the Mail: “We were full up with a few weeks to go - I’ve had to turn about 100 more people away.”

The races all start at 12 noon at The Robert Smyth Academy on Burnmill Road. Runners go through town streets and then - depending on the route - out into the Harborough countryside, before finishing at the Carnival Showground at Symington’s Rec, off St Mary’s Road.

Races include a one-mile Fun Run, a 10k Route, a Half Marathon and a Relay Challenge.

The event, sponsored by Market Harborough Building society - takes place in conjunction with the Market Harborough Carnival.

Local firm Rockridge Properties has stepped in to underwrite the Carnival itself.

The traditional Carnival Parade also starts at Burnmill Road and progresses through the town to finish at the Symington Rec Showground. The combined events bring thousands of people into the town.

Brian Corcoran said: “Next year we have an important decision to make about the Carnival of Running - whether to stick at 1,000 people or go to the next level of 2,000 to 3,000 runners.

“That would make the event the same sort of size as Leicester Marathon.”

To find out about road closures etc, go to the Race Harborough website here: http://raceharborough.co.uk/running/ and scroll down to ‘Traffic Management Summary’.