Ready, get set for On Your Marks at Bruntingthorpe

A huge charity event which is held every year at the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground is returning again next weekend (September 16/17) – and organisers promise it will be bigger and better than ever.

On Your Marks began 15 years ago when employees at Magna Park-based Asda hosted the first event in memory of their colleague Mark Hickingbottom, who had recently passed away.

Since its debut, the event grew every year and has raised more than £500,000 for charities including Cancer Research UK, Wishes For Kids and Help for Heroes.

The event is ideal for families and speed freaks.

This year will see a return of the supercars – in which fast passenger rides can be bought – along with Vertical Trix motorsport stunt display team, the Paul Swift stunt car driving and the Leicestershire police dog display team.

There will also be opportunities to get behind the wheel of karts, 4x4s and even HGVs and there will be a funfair for the younger children.

The event used to be held on one day, but Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground has now taken over from the former organisers and the fun will be spread over the whole weekend.

This year, for the first time, the Saturday evening will see live music entertainment from tribute acts to Queen and Rod Stewart.

Paul Atkin, general manager for business development at Bruntingthorpe, said the weekend promises to be spectacular.

He added: “Our two tribute acts have a massive following and appeal to a huge audience.”

The entry fee for the weekend is £20 per car (all occupants included in the price), while tickets for the evening of music are £15. For more information and to book, visit www.on-your-marks.info.