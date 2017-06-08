READER OFFER: Win tickets to this year’s Blaston Show

Blaston Show, which this year takes place on Sunday, June 25 in Slawston, between Market Harborough and Uppingham, is preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

And we have teamed up with the organisers to offer our readers eight car passes, which includes entry for everyone in the car, and a free programme per car.

To be in with a chance of winning a free pass, simply email your name and number to newsdesk@harboroughmail.co.uk by no later than Thursday June 15.

Or you can ‘like’ this post and the Harborough Mail’s Facebook page and we will randomly pick some of the winners from there (we will contact you and ask for your email address so we can send the tickets to you).

Over 100 dogs take part in the dog show each year. Catering for Kennel Club registered and Heinz 57 breeds, both working dogs and family pets can put their best paw forward.

Competition is particularly fierce for the ‘Waggiest Tail’ and ‘Best Biscuit Catcher’ top prize, plus away from the show ring there is also some highly entertaining terrier racing.

Native breeds of cattle, such as Hereford, South Devon and Lincoln Red, will be on show, together with a selection of prime stock cattle. There is also a Sheep and Lamb Show including a Fleece Competition. Meanwhile, for equestrians Blaston Show offers everything from show jumping, showing, fancy dress and in-hand classes to the ever popular ‘Family Horse or Pony’ and, new this year, a Heavy Horse in-hand class.

The annual Classic and Vintage Car Run concludes in a grand parade in the main arena where classic tractors will also be on show. Throw in tug-of-war, bale rolling, hound parades and an anniversary pageant and it is sure to be a great day out.

The showground will be packed with over 50 trade stands and delicious food outlets, plus a zorb pool and junior crossbows to keep the children happy.

Entrance to the show costs £15 per car and gates open at 8am. A significant proportion of money raised on the day will be given to local charities, with Leicestershire and Rutland based charity Hope Against Cancer this year’s principal beneficiary.

More information can be found at www.blastonshow.co.uk.