Rare opportunity to buy a piece of Harborough’s history arises

A Harborough jewellers has acquired a rare piece of the town’s history – a seven foot tall grandfather clock which was made in the mid-18th century.

The clock (pictured above, on the right) is being sold by TJ Thornton in Coventry Road for £2,500.

It was made by Everard Billington, a clockmaker who lived in the town from at least 1728 to 1751, renting a home in High Street on land where clothes shop Joules now stands. He was also the landlord of the Red Cow for a number of years.

Jeweller Tim Thornton said: “The clock was purchased in Essex but we do not know who the previous owner was. It was serviced by a specialist clock repairer in Harborough. There has already been some interest because Everard Billington clocks made circa 1740 are pretty scarce.

“This one has a fairly simple case in oak. One with a more decorative case was sold by Sotheby’s for a sum close to £3,000 nearly ten years ago.”

The clock has eight day movement and stands 7ft 4in tall.