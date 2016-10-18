Raising a glass for charity in Lutterworth

Around £700 was raised for charity by the seventh annual Lutterworth Wine Fair at the Wycliffe Rooms, George Street, Lutterworth.

The event, organised by former Lutterworth mayor Tony Hirons, attracted about 160 people throughout the afternoon.

“A lot of people said what a super event it was, because as well as tasting wine you also learn such a lot by chatting to the wine merchants” said Tony.

Wine companies present included Bordeaux & Beyond, Vincisive, Cressis Wines, Character Wines, Chevelswardeand Bat & Bottle. For those who preferred longer drink there was also Kendricks Brewery and The Market Harborough Brewery.

This year much of the money will go towards a wet weather shelter at Lutterworth’s new cemetery. There was also a donation to the LOROS charity.