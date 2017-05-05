Queen’s special birthday stone unveiled in Stoke Albany

A village has unveiled a commemorative stone marking The Queen’s 90th birthday last year.

Stoke Albany Parish Council commissioned the stone marker last year and an inauguration event was held last week.

Chairman of Stoke Albany Parish Council, David Benson, said: “It was a unique birthday and as a village we felt that it deserved a unique memento to honour it.

“We’d recently demolished an unsafe bus shelter and were left with a bare hard-standing which would have been costly to remove, so we felt that money would be better spent on installing something to make the most of the site and at the same time celebrate Her Majesty’s special event.”

The new stone was cut and carved by mason Paul Wintersgill and his team from Harborough Stone, and was partially funded by local donations from Stoke Feast charity committee and from Cllr David Howes, of Kettering Borough Council.

Cllr Howes said: “It struck me as a very worthwhile cause and it’s a striking new landmark which I’m sure the villagers will be very proud of for many years to come.”

The unveiling was attended by Cllr David Howes; Katherine Malin and Yvonne Fone of Stoke Feast Committee; Paul Wintersgill of Harborough Stone; Stoke Albany Parish Councillors David Benson, Bruce Squires, and Victor Green.

The Queen’s 90th birthday was on April 21 last year.