Public meeting arranged in Harborough to help catch sex attacker

A public meeting is being held on Monday evening (September 19) to give out more information about the suspect in the Harborough sex attack case.

The meeting is for especially for residents who live in the area around Green Lane, where a 17-year-old girl was subjected to a serious sexual assault on a nearby footpath.

The attack took place shortly after midnight on Monday August 22

Since the incident was reported to police, officers have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, speaking to local residents, looking at forensic opportunities, examining CCTV and leafleting houses and businesses.

One man was arrested this week but was later released with no charge.

The meeting will be held at Welland Park Academy, in Welland Park Road, and will begin at 7pm when Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Starbuck, who is leading the investigation, will be releasing new information about the suspect.

DCI Starbuck said: “This was an extremely serious attack on a child and has left her deeply shocked as a result. I continue to ask for the community’s help to catch the man who has done this.

“This meeting is a chance to release new information about the suspect and to answer any questions the public may have.”

Inspector Gavin Drummond will also be present to talk to residents and address any concerns.