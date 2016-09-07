Pub saved by villagers will reopen next week

A pub that was saved by villagers will reopen for the first time in two-and-a-half years next week.

The George in Ashley near Market Harborough will be holding a relaunch event on Thursday, September 15 from 1pm with Prosecco and canapes.

The George is a grade II-listed Northamptonshire stone building which had previously been a pub for more than 250 years. But the pub shut two years ago, and a planning application was put forward to convert it into two homes. Council officers turned the conversion plan down after villagers protested.

Now new landlord Chris Hand, with partner Carole Clarke, has taken on the pub and hopes to turn it into a “destination pub for good food, drink and accommodation”.