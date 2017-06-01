Property firm steps in to support Harborough Carnival

A local property firm has stepped forward to support Market Harborough Carnival, after publicity in the Mail.

We reported last week that carnival chairman John Bush said he would underwrite the carnival himself, in the absence of a commercial backer.

But this week we can report that town property management company Rockridge Properties, based on High Street, Market Harborough, has stepped forward to help.

The firm says it will offer a maximum of £2,500 a year for the next three years.

Its offer follows publicity in the Mail about John taking personal liability for any carnival losses this year.

“The publicity was a bit embarrassing” said John.”But I have to admit it did the job.”

The company’s cash will only be needed if the carnival loses money - which only happens in the event of a weather disaster.

But John told the Mail this week: “The offer is a relief for me. It takes one of the pressures off and we’re very grateful to Rockridge Properties.”

Meanwhile preparations for Market Harborough Carnival - which is on Saturday, June 10 - are going well.

There will be 11 floats, including two out-of-town visitors, and the carnival ground will be full of stalls and entertainments.

The carnival parade starts at 12 noon on Burnmill Road and moves through the town to finish at the carnival showground on Symington Rec, off St Mary’s Road.

The day also features the hugely popular Harborough Carnival of Running, organised by Race Harborough.

The running event has given a fresh boost to the town’s carnival.

Runners can choose from a one mile fun run, a 10k run, a half marathon and a relay challenge, where a team of four runs a half marathon between them.

Enter here: http://raceharborough.co.uk/running/