Prestigious trophy for voluntary lifeguards

Hastings and St Leonards Voluntary Lifeguards have been presented with the prestigious Duke of Norfolk Trophy at the Royal Life Saving Society UK Sussex Branch AGM for the twelfth year in succession.

The trophy was originally presented in 1958 by the then President, the Duke of Norfolk, and has been competed for annually since then by the voluntary lifesaving groups in Sussex.

The trophy represents all the activities that clubs are involved with, including Lifesaving and Lifeguard qualifications, community life support, competitions and open water activities.

These are awarded on a points system.

The club meets on Friday evenings at Summerfields Leisure Centre, from 8pm to 10pm. It provides training for all of the Royal Life Saving Society UK awards from Rookie (aged about eight years) upwards. Pool and Beach Lifeguard courses feature regularly in the training programme.

Hastings and St Leonards Voluntary Lifeguards are based at East Hastings Sea Angling Association at The Stade, next to the lifeboat, and provide beach patrols in the summer season from the club’s base.

Anyone interested in joining the club should contact Di Cooke by calling 07970 424669 or visit the website at www.hastingslifeguards.org.uk.

