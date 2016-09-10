Preferred site selected for thousands of homes in the Harborough district

A favourite option for future house building in the Harborough district has been selected by district council officers.

The officers will recommend concentrating future housing on, effectively, a new settlement east of Lutterworth.

The new development would be separated from the present Lutterworth by the M1.

The council officers’ recommendation will be presented to the Local Plan Advisory Panel for their consideration on Monday, September 19.

Officers will also recommend that a ‘reserve site’ is identified in the Local Plan to the north of Scraptoft. This site would only be developed if it was necessary to help meet housing need from other councils within Leicestershire.

The recommendation would mean that Market Harborough town’s expansion would slow in the years towards 2031. Kibworth could also be spared the most extensive development.

But the Local Plan will still identify other housing sites in Market Harborough and other suitable locations for future development within the district.

The four major development options that the Council was considering for future expansion were:

* A concentration of development in Market Harborough

* North-east of Kibworth Harcourt with provision of a relief road for Kibworth.

* East of Lutterworth with provision of a relief road for Lutterworth.

* North of Scraptoft, in the north of the Harborough district.

No decisions will be made by the Local Plan Advisory Panel. The preferred option, the inclusion of a ‘reserve site’ and the list of other smaller housing sites, will be considered by Harborough District Council’s Executive committee on October 10, 2016.

A draft version of the full Local Plan – incorporating the preferred option details – will then go to Full Council on December 12, 2016.

See next week’s Harborough Mail for more details.