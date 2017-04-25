Possible firearm spotted in Harborough district car crash

Police are trying to find out more about a car crash, in which one of the motorist may have had a firearm.

The incident happened on Scraptoft Lane, Scraptoft at around 10.40pm on Sunday, April 23.

A police spokesperson said: “After the initial collision the vehicles, a silver Vauxhall Vectra and the other described as a grey car, turned left into Scraptoft Rise and drove the wrong way along Main Street in the village and ended up in Hamilton Lane.

The grey vehicle, believed to have two occupants, left the scene prior to police arriving. One of the men in the car was described as around 6ft tall, stocky build, with white or light coloured skin.

“The occupants of the Vectra were uninjured.

“They have told us one of the men in the grey car had what they believed to be an item resembling a firearm.

“However at this stage there is no evidence of a firearm having been discharged in the area and investigations are continuing to establish the exact circumstances.

“As part of enquiries additional searches were carried out in Scraptoft Rise and Hamilton Lane area yesterday (April 25).”

Detective Inspector Helen Nurse said: “I am keen to trace the occupants of the grey vehicle and would appeal to anyone who was in the area and may have seen the two cars to call us.

“After turning left into Scraptoft Rise, the cars drove down Stocks Road and Church Hill before driving the wrong way along Main Street and onto Hamilton Lane.

“If you were driving or walking along any of these roads around this time you may have seen the incident. Can you help identify the car or the people in the car?”

Anyone with any information can call 101 and quote crime reference number 17*169170.