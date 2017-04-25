Police want to speak to this man about large street fight in Harborough

Police have released another CCTV image of a person they want to speak to in connection with a large street fight in Market Harborough.

This time the image centres around one person - the previous image showed 14 people, which included the man pictured here.

A police spokesperson said: “We need your help to identify this man after a fight in Market Harborough town centre.

“The incident took place around 3am on Sunday 19 March in the High Street and involved a group of up to 20 men.

“We have studied CCTV footage from the local area and would like to identify this man who may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 1445 Rich Watson on 101, quoting crime number 17*115870.