Police looking for these people in relation to street fight

Police have released these images of people they want to speak to about a large street fight in Market Harborough.

The incident took place around 3am on Sunday, March 19 in High Street and involved a group of up to 20 men.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “We have studied CCTV footage from the local area and would like to identify the people in the images as they may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“We have identified one victim, an 18-year-old man who sustained an injury to his head, but we believe others may have also been injured but haven’t reported it to the police.

“If you were in the area or if you recognise any of the men in the images we would urge you to contact us.

“Also, if you were injured during this incident we would ask that you come forward and report it to us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC 1445 Rich Watson on 101, quoting crime number 17*115870.