Police hunt for missing girl, 13

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl from the Harborough district.

13-year-old Samanta Jureviciut was last seen on November 26 in the Erringtons Close area of Great Glen. Officers said they are “becoming increasingly worried about her”.

Samanta is 5ft 4ins tall, slim, with dark brown shoulder length hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a grey hooded top, light blue skinny jeans with black Nike trainers which have a hole over the right toe.

She also had a small Louis Vuitton handbag with her.

Samanta has recently moved to Leicestershire from Coventry, so she may have travelled back there.

If you have seen her, or know where she is, contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 528 of 26 November.