Police forces to consider closer collaboration

Neighbouring police forces across the East Midlands will better protect local policing by working even closer together.

That’s the view of the three Police and Crime Commissioners for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and Nottinghamshire, who believe a ‘tri-force’ collaborative arrangement offers huge benefits across the region.

Thet say these include saving millions of pounds in operating costs but also developing a policing model that meets modern day challenges and public expectation.

Last week the three Commissioners - Lord Willy Bach from Leicestershire, Paddy Tipping in Nottinghamshire and Stephen Mold in Northamptonshire - joined their three Chief Constables in agreeing to develop collaborative work between the three forces.

This includes developing a tri-force model for dealing with the way in which the public contact the police - known as contact management.

The three PCCs and Chief Constables have called for more detailed, exploratory work which will examine options, consider risks and assess how future impact will change through the advent of increased digital and online services.

Other work will be progressed around closer collaboration between the forces’ HR, finance and IT functions.

Lord Bach said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that there remain huge benefits to be had through closer collaboration between the three forces.”

“Of course there are financial advantages but the evidence we are seeing is that ultimately, it will be the public who reap the rewards from having effective, quality policing delivered at a local level.

“This approach will better protect local policing whilst also adapting to the changes needed to tackle many of the modern challenges facing the police, such as online crime and terrorism.”

Leicestershire’s Chief Constable Simon Cole said: “We now have three forces and their respective PCCs who are clearly aligned in their agreement that closer working is not only sensible from a financial perspective, but also from a policing one.

“Our regional collaboration arrangements are widely recognised as leading the way and we want to ensure other areas where we can provide regional capacity and capability, are just as successful.”