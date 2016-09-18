Police appeal for information after man dies on A5

A police investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man’s body close to Magna Park on the A5 yesterday (Saturday).

The man was found deceased on the northbound carriageway between Wibtoft and the junction with High Cross Road in the early hours of the morning.

Officers are now asking drivers who were on the road at around 1am on Saturday to get in touch - particularly if they were driving a goods vehicle.

A Leicestershire police spokesperson said: “From enquiries carried out so far, officers believe that the man was clipped by a goods vehicle and the driver may not be aware that they have hit someone.”

They added that officers would like to hear from goods vehicle drivers or anyone else in the area at the time who may have information or dashcam footage which could help with the investigation.

Contact police on 101 quoting incident 43 of September 17.