Police appeal after Friday’s A6 crash

Police have today (Monday) made an appeal for more information after the A6 crash on Friday that caused traffic problems across the Harborough area.

A passenger in one of the cars is still in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The collision happened at around 2.10pm on Friday, May 12 on the A6 Harborough Road near to Kibworth Shooting Ground.

It involved a red Ford Fiesta, which was travelling towards Leicester and a black Ford Focus, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw either vehicle before the collision or who saw the collision itself.

If you have any information, contact the police on 101 and quote 17*198568.