Players get their skates on for Spain tournament

Dozens of players from an Ashby Parva-based roller hockey team took part in a prestigious European competition in Spain where a number of squad member received awards for their top performances.

The Midlands Mooseheads play their home games at the Ashby Parva Roller Arena, which opened its doors in 2012.

A total of 33 players, coaches and supporters jetted to Spain to take part in the Sparta Cup 2017.

Several age groups were represented – under 12s, 14s and 16s – in the four day competition where the young players pitted their skills against other European teams.

The under 12s eventually finished in eighth overall, the under 14s in sixth and under 16s were runners-up. Individual awards were handed to Peyton Fincher, Aaron Jepson and Nick Winters.

A spokesman for the club said: “Thank you to all who helped organise the trip and to coaches and parents for making it such an enjoyable experience.”

Roller hockey is played indoors using roller skates.

Visit www.mooseheadsrollerhockey.co.uk for more about the Midlands Mooseheads.