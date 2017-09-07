Pies, fashion, barbecues and whist all on the menu for WI group

Members of Illston on the Hill WI say they have enjoyed a busy summer and are looking forward to kicking off an autumn season of talks.

In June, members participated in a whilst drive – which, while fun, quickly became confusing as no-one knew how to keep score.

Nevertheless, the evening was enjoyed by all.

In July, members enjoyed their annual summer celebration, with a barbeque at the home of one of the members. Although rainy weather threatened, the sun came out just in time and the afternoon was accompanied by a wedding dress fashion show.

Members then visited Brockleby Pies in Asfordby Hill, near Melton, in August, and enjoyed a tour of the factory.

One of the highlights of the tour was seeing a ‘penguin pie’ which did not contain any penguin but instead smoked haddock, cheese and potato.

The group’s next meeting is on Thursday, September 14, from 8pm when Duncan Sims will be talking about Power of Attorney.

A group spokesman said: “Duncan is very interesting and informative so we are making this an open meeting.”

Entry to the meeting is £4, including refreshments.