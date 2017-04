Hundreds of people joined the procession and service Market Harborough today (Friday) to mark Good Friday.

The Walk of Witness procession started from The Cafe in Welland Park and finished in The Square at about 11.15am, for a service.

The cross is carried by David Kennard and the procession makes its way from Welland Park to the Square for the Churches Together Good Friday Easter Service. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170414-131011005

Our photographer Andrew Carpenter was at the event to capture it on camera.

Here are his photos from the event.

The cross is carried by David Kennard and the procession makes its way from Welland Park to the Square for the Churches Together Good Friday Easter Service. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170414-131036005

The cross is carried by David Kennard and the procession makes its way from Welland Park to the Square for the Churches Together Good Friday Easter Service. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170414-131047005

Rev'd Nick Cook starts the Churches Together Good Friday Service on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170414-131101005

Crowds gather during the Churches Together Good Friday Service on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170414-131113005

Crowds gather during the Churches Together Good Friday Service on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170414-131124005

Crowds gather during the Churches Together Good Friday Service on the Square in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170414-131135005