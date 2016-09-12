PHOTOS: Thousands enjoy Lubenham’s Scarecrow Festival

Thousands of people strolled the streets of Lubenham, near Market Harborough, for the village’s Scarecrow Festival at the weekend.

About 100 locally-made scarecrows ‘visited’ the village, plus some impressive models made by prisoners at Gartree Prison.

Lola Thomson 4 does a Mo Farah. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The village’s large green was filled with a funfair, dozens of stalls and live music. Organiser Nicki Burgess said the packed Sunday had made up for a rain-affected Saturday.

“It’s been busy since 10am today (Sunday) - and we didn’t officially open until 11am!” she said. “There’s been no lull all day.”

At the pop-up cafe by the village War Memorial, Joanna Burrows said on Sunday: “Today has been a very good day. Yesterday was a bit of a wash-out.”

And in another temporary cafe at Lubenham’s All Saints Church, Louise Handford said: “Sunday has gone really well, we’ve been really busy. We’ve had hundreds through today.”

Straw bolt...Luke Gatrell 4 and Amelie Gatrell 8. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Other helpers reckoned the church cafe alone had raised £800 - £900 and still counting.”

By the end of Sunday, the cafe only had half of one fruit cake left and a few scones left.

Each year the Festival raises between £20,000 and £25,000 altogether for village projects, from the church to the scouts.

Straw rider...Harvey Birch 7 and Devon Birch 6. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Straw selfie...Alice Wood, Amber Lewis, Amber Jukes and Bella Morris all aged 12. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Royal photographer...Doddie Turner 11. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Alfie Needham 8 with Bradley Wiggins. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Saydie Burnell 9 and Zach Burnell 4 with Filbert the Fox. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Busy scenes during the scarecrow weekend on the green in Lubenham. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Busy scenes during the scarecrow weekend on the green in Lubenham. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER