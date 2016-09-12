PHOTOS: Thousands enjoy Lubenham’s Scarecrow Festival

Thousands of people strolled the streets of Lubenham, near Market Harborough, for the village’s Scarecrow Festival at the weekend.
About 100 locally-made scarecrows ‘visited’ the village, plus some impressive models made by prisoners at Gartree Prison.
The village’s large green was filled with a funfair, dozens of stalls and live music. Organiser Nicki Burgess said the packed Sunday had made up for a rain-affected Saturday.
“It’s been busy since 10am today (Sunday) - and we didn’t officially open until 11am!” she said. “There’s been no lull all day.”
At the pop-up cafe by the village War Memorial, Joanna Burrows said on Sunday: “Today has been a very good day. Yesterday was a bit of a wash-out.”
And in another temporary cafe at Lubenham’s All Saints Church, Louise Handford said: “Sunday has gone really well, we’ve been really busy. We’ve had hundreds through today.”
Other helpers reckoned the church cafe alone had raised £800 - £900 and still counting.”
By the end of Sunday, the cafe only had half of one fruit cake left and a few scones left.
Each year the Festival raises between £20,000 and £25,000 altogether for village projects, from the church to the scouts.