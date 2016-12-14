PHOTOS: Ready, steady....Ho! Santa Fun Run attracts record numbers

A record 580 Santas made sure Market Harborough’s Santa Fun Run was ho-ho-wholly successful at the weekend!

Santas gathered outside Welland Park café from 12pm where there was a race briefing, entertainment from the Ukulele Orchestra of Market Harborough and a warm up routine led by Snap Fitness.

Runners then embarked on either a 2km or 5km route around Welland Park.

Well over £3,000 was raised for charity with significant amounts going to Squires Effect and Clic Sargeant.

“This event is one that we look forward to and it just keeps getting better and better every year” said event co-organiser, Race Harborough’s Brian Corcoran. And this year a Santa caught the Christmas pudding (Dan Hallam), who set off a few seconds before the rest of the field. Jason Williams won an extra £100 for his efforts, which he donated to Vasculitis UK.

Organisers also judged ‘the best dressed dog’ before the race - won by Jess and her owner Julie Clarke. They received a dog hamper donated by Paws 4 Walking. This run’s fundraising efforts take the total amount raised in 2016 by Race Harborough events to over £35,000.

The photos in this story were sent in by Simon Lane, whose sister Andrea Greenaway (who features in the photos) ran the 5k in aid of Clic Sargent, the chosen charity of their late father, who died in August this year.