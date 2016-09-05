PHOTOS: Great Glen Wheelbarrow Race

“A tribute to our community spirit” said the organiser of Great Glen’s Wheelbarrow Race, after this year’s rain-affected event.

Organiser Andy Williamson said the crowds still turned out at the village races and fete despite the rain on Saturday.

Princess Elsa and Princess Anna enjoy the wheelbarrow races at Great Glen. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

“Numbers were down, or at least people stayed for less time than they might have done in dry weather” he said.

“But the last seven years have been sunny, so we were perhaps due a wet day.

“And I think the community spirit shone even if the sun didn’t. People still turned out and we should still raise £1,500 for our charity LOROS (the Leicestershire hospice charity, based in Groby Road, Leicester).”

There were two races - a junior race at 2.15pm and an adult race at 3.15pm.

And while the afternoon was generally wet, the rain did let up briefly for both races.

Visitors also enjoyed the 35 stalls and fun fair on the village’s Recreation Ground.

“The weather didn’t actually stop anything - and people are already talking about next year” said Andy.

