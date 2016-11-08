Search

Photos from the firework displays

Fun...Olivia Bottger 2, Neil Bottger, Daisy Miller 6 and David Miller during the firework display at Lutterworth Golf Club. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

It meant that bonfires across the Harborough district were well attended.

At the main Market Harborough bonfire, organised by St Joseph’s Primary School, there were around 4,000 people enjoying a spectacular fireworks display.

Sparkles...Lucie Charlton 5, Hannah Charlton 9 and Alex Charlton 6 during the firework display at Lutterworth Golf Club. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Organiser-in-chief John Cooper said: “I think it’s one of the best we’ve had, especially with November 5 falling on a Saturday and the weather being kind.” The event took almost £9,500 in gate receipts.

The big Lutterworth bonfire event - at Lutterworth Golf Club - was attended by more than 2,000 people.

Every year the event makes donations to local charities.

Atticus Grant 4 and Kian Crouch 5 during the firework display at Lutterworth Golf Club. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Bonfire night selfie...Maria, Eilan and Liam McGurk during the firework display at Lutterworth Golf Club. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Jack Garfield 7, Kev Garfield, Kate Garfield and Holly Garfield 9 during the St Joseph bonfire and firework event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Keeping warm...Isobel Newman 14 and Cheryl Newman during the St Joseph bonfire and firework event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Jessica Stamp 12 and Eleanor Barratt 12 during the St Joseph bonfire and firework event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Ade, Adam 12, Rosie 8 and Rachel Stewart during the St Joseph bonfire and firework event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Family fun...Harriett Miller 5, Victoria Clewlow Miller, Imogen Bradshaw 5, Keith Miller and Michell Bradshaw during the St Joseph bonfire and firework event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Thousands gather during the St Joseph bonfire and firework event. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Family fun...Theo Rice 10, Sophie Davies, Jennifer Watson, Isabelle Rice 2, Stefan Rice and Mo Rice during the fireworks night in Foxton. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

