Photos from the firework displays

It meant that bonfires across the Harborough district were well attended.

At the main Market Harborough bonfire, organised by St Joseph’s Primary School, there were around 4,000 people enjoying a spectacular fireworks display.

Organiser-in-chief John Cooper said: “I think it’s one of the best we’ve had, especially with November 5 falling on a Saturday and the weather being kind.” The event took almost £9,500 in gate receipts.

The big Lutterworth bonfire event - at Lutterworth Golf Club - was attended by more than 2,000 people.

Every year the event makes donations to local charities.

