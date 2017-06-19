Pedal power to raise cash for lifesaving hospital unit

A team from Harborough Medical Centre are taking on a 100 mile cycle challenge to raise money for a lifesaving hospital unit in Leicester which conducts research into pancreatic and liver cancer.

Drs Tom Blake, Fiona Bishop and Hancock will be accompanied by healthcare assistant Trisha Finch and Cristina Pollard, who works at the HPB Unit at Leicester General Hospital and lives in Harborough.

This Saturday the quintet will join other cyclists pedalling from Leicester to Hunstanton.

The Harborough team are no strangers to fundraising bike rides, having taken on a number in recent years which have seen them raise money for a number of good causes including Harborough’s Bower House.

Dr Blake said: “We’ve all been training individually or in groups. We took part in the Rutland Border Epique last week as well as some other events.

The HPB Unit at Leicester General Hospital treats patients with pancreatic and liver problems, including cancer, and also undertakes research.

To sponsor the team, visit justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/lhc/teamhpb2017.