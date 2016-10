This is the aftermath after thousands of people descended on the Harborough district for a rave at the weekend.

Thousands of people read our story on Sunday when we reported from the scene of the rave.

Scene after the rave at the mushroom farm on Welham Lane. NNL-160111-084924005

But despite promising to make sure the area would be clean, these photos show rubbish left at the farm on Welham Lane, near Great Bowden.

See this Thursday’s Harborough Mail for an in-depth report on the incident.

Click here to read our original story.

Inside the mushroom farm rave on Welham Lane. NNL-160111-084936005

Inside the mushroom farm rave on Welham Lane. NNL-160111-084951005

Inside the mushroom farm rave on Welham Lane. NNL-160111-085004005

Inside the mushroom farm rave on Welham Lane. NNL-160111-085029005