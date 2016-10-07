Revamp for old village railway station

The former village railway station at Great Glen is to be converted into offices and residential accommodation.

The scheme was approved unanimously by Harborough District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday night.

The approval comes despite a warning from Leicestershire County Council’s Highway Authority that access to the site could be dangerous due to “severely limited visibility”.

Councillors agreed with an officer’s report that decided: “On balance the proposal offers the opportunity to bring a heritage asset back into its previous economic and residential use, thus securing its longer term future.”

The old station building will be retained and look substantially the same externally.

Councillor Stephen Bilbie said: “I’ve got some concerns about the entrance to the site. It’s ‘blind’ both ways.”

But Cllr Richard Tomlin said the new development was not a major change from what already happened at the site.

The Old Station House has previously been used for offices and accommodation.

“I think we should use these buildings to stop them being derelict” he said.