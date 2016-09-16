Nominate your sporting heroes in Harborough

The Mail is delighted to announce the launch of this year’s Harborough Sports Award.

This is the 15th year the Mail has staged the sports awards, which recognise the sporting achievements of the special people and groups within our area.

We want to give public recognition to the stars of the grassroots sporting scene in the district and acknowledge the people who deserve an accolade for the tremendous effort they put into their sport.

The presentation evening will be held at The Three Swans Hotel in Market Harborough, on Thursday, November 3. The Mail is again grateful to the event’s main sponsor, Market Harborough Building Society.

There are ten categories in the awards, which are now open. They are:

* Junior Sportswoman

* Sports Personality (sponsored by Specsavers MH)

* Unsung Hero

* Inspire a Generation (Active Harborough District)

* Sportsman (Angel Hotel)

* Junior Sportsman

* Team of the Year

* Sportswoman of the Year

* Sports Leader of the Year (Three Swans Hotel)

* Disabled Sports Personality

And as the event’s main sponsors, the Market Harborough Building Society will choose the overall winner of winners and present the award on the night.

This year’s trophies are sponsored by Regent Street Wrought Iron Works and the certificates are sponsored by Livingstone Moore Interiors

Do you know someone who fits the criteria or a worthy team? Then nominate them now and they could be in the reckoning for an award at our gala presentation evening.

A nomination form is available to complete online by visiting http://harborough sportsawards.weebly.com/

l To find out more or become involved as a sponsor contact Linda Bailey on 07803 506131 or email linda.bailey@jpress.co.uk