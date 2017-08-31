Nominate the unsung heroes in our county

The Pride in Northamptonshire Awards have been launched and are a perfect opportunity to celebrate the very best in our county.

We are asking readers to nominate those who always go the extra mile to improve their community, or who have overcome personal challenges to succeed.

One of this year’s categories is Excellence in Hospitality Service, which is being sponsored by Whittlebury Hall, a hotel, spa and conference centre near Towcester.

A spokesman for Whittlebury Hall said: “Whittlebury Hall is delighted to be sponsoring the ‘Excellence in Hospitality Service’ award at this year’s Northamptonshire Community Awards.

“We share in the awards’ passion for the local community and feel that it is of paramount importance to celebrate those people and businesses making substantial contributions to Northamptonshire’s reputation.

“We are proud to be located in such a picturesque and thriving county and offer visitors to Northamptonshire a fantastic place to stay, play and relax.

“Those visiting us can explore everything the local area has to offer as well as enjoying our incredible selection of award-winning facilities including 254 bedrooms, an on-site restaurant, fully-equipped meetings and events facilities catering for up to 3,000 delegates, 36 holes of championship golf and one of the UK’s largest day spas.

“In addition to our extensive facilities, we pride ourselves on our stellar customer service and so it is an honour to be celebrating and supporting other local hospitality businesses who share this ethos.

“We wish all those entering the ‘Excellence in Hospitality Service’ award the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating the winner’s success.”

This year’s other categories are Community Award, Inspire a Generation, Hard Work and Determination, Courage and Kindness, Unsung Hero or Heroine, Apprentice of the Year, Service With a Smile, Young Achiever, Volunteer of the Year, Carer of the Year, and Fundraiser of the Year.

Nominating an individual or group could not be easier, simply visit prideinnorthants.weebly.com and follow the ‘How to Nominate’ link.