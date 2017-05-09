Night of music helps raise £650 for charity

The Harborough Twenty 12 Lions Club held their sixth Annual Charity Live Music Night on April 29 at Our Lady of Victories Church Hall.

This year the proceeds were donated to The Cleft Lip and Palate Association.

The audience enjoyed hot food and a licenced bar while being entertained by over two-and-a-half hours of live music from rock band EastWest; folk band The Main Street Band; acoustic trio Whale; singer, guitarist and harmonica player Kevin Buxton; and singer/guitarist Paul Anderson.

About £650 was raised for the chosen charity.

The club would like to thank all the musicians who played for free and everyone who came and supported the event.