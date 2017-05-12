New owners for On Your Marks

One of our area’s biggest and most spectacular annual charity events is being taken over by new owners after its founders stepped down following 15 years which has seen them raise £500,000.

On Your Marks was created by Asda employees John Forde and Chris Goodwin, who lost their friend Mark Hickingbottom to cancer just days before the very first event.

It features thrilling car rides, displays and lots more at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground.

Since then, the 15 events overseen by the duo have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK, Wishes for Kids and Help For Heroes.

The pair decided the 2016 event would be their last, but Bruntingthorpe managing director Dave Walton said that he and the other family directors did not want to lose the event and have taken it under their wing.

Mr Walton said: “Over the years On Your Marks has raised approximately £500,000 for a number of deserving charities.

“We are taking over the organising. The event will retain the good name of On Your Marks and will be bigger and run over two days. This should mean everyone can enjoy the many spectacles on offer and, most importantly, the charities will be able to look forward to continuing financial support. Joining the three charities will be a new fund designed to benefit communities and good causes near to Bruntingthorpe’s.”

Mr Walton said John Forde had agreed to act as a consultant for the 2017 event.

On Your Marks 2017 will be held over the weekend of September 16 and 17 and will also include musical entertainment on the Saturday night, for the first time.

It will cost £20 per car. Visit www.on-your-marks.info for more.