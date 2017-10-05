New language centre for primary school near Harborough

Little Bowden Primary School was celebrating on Wednesday last week.

The school officially opened its Confucius classroom and language lab following an extensive building work programme. The new classroom will specialist teachers from the Confucius Institute based at DeMontfort University to teach Mandarin and other cultural activities, away from the other classrooms.

Since the school’s Mandarin and Chinese Culture curriculum was launched in September 2013, Little Bowden Primary School has become recognized as a centre of excellence for Mandarin outside of London.