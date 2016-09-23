New Harborough beer brewed to mark charity event

Market Harborough Brewery has created a special beer for a charity event in Leicester.

The Oxjam Leicester Takeover is a music festival raising money for Oxfam.

The brewery has created a unique beer for the festival, to help tempt the masses to the music.

The event, on Saturday, October 8, is a rich celebration of all things local to Leicester, from bands and musicians, to artists - and now beer.

For every pint sold, the Oxjam team will receive a 50p donation which goes towards the fundraising total.

Market Harborough Brewery was launched in 2015 by Ian Sheldrake and Simon Shepley (pictured above).