Musical fundraisers for Harborough Christmas Fair

The organisers of this year’s Market Harborough Christmas Fair are putting on two musical fundraisers for the event.

They are both at Joules Yard, both start at 8pm and both are £3 admission.

There will be food available on the night and also a raffle or tombola. Profits from the door and raffle will go to the Christmas Fair.

On Friday, October 14, the talented vocalist AnneMarie Marlow performs her tribute to the fine female vocalists from the 1950s and 60s.

And on Friday, November 4, you can sing and even dance along to The Bar-Room Buskers.

The Christmas Fair itself will be on Friday, December 2 this year, from 6pm to 9pm.

The event will feature elves, a grotto, reindeer, Santa on a sleigh, traction engines, stalls, a funfair and two performance stages - one on The Square and one by the Angel Hotel.

Organiser Juliette Maher said everything was going well, as the new team pulled the Christmas Fair together.

“We are just looking for a few more sponsors to help with this brilliant event.”