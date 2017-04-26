MURDER TRIAL UPDATE: Dhillon jailed for life - with a minimum of 22 years

Soldier Trimaan Dhillon has been jailed for life, with a minimum of 22 years, for the murder of Harborough graduate Alice Ruggles.

The jury at Newcastle Crown Court returned their verdict just after lunch time today (Wednesday), ruling that 26-year-old Dhillon murdered Alice (24) at her flat in Gateshead on October 12 last year after a campaign of stalking and harassment.

The jury was told that Alice was murdered by Dhillon after he break into her apartment and cut her throat with a knife.

Judge Paul Sloan told the guilty Dhillon that the murder was the culmination of a campaign of harassment against Alice

“You were harassing her, you were stalking her, you were destroying her” he said.

Of the actual attack, Judge Sloan said: “You pinned Alice down, probably kneeling on her, then in an act of utter barbarism, you repeatedly slashed her throat with the knife at least six times causing catastrophic injuries.”

After the murderous attack, Dhillon revealed his “true cowardice” by continuing to masquerade as a brave soldier and using the trial to make gratuitous attacks on Miss Ruggles, Judge Sloan said.

“Not a shred of remorse have you shown, from first to last. You were concentrating so hard in getting your story right giving evidence, you forgot even to shred a crocodile tear.”

An impact statement from Alice’s father Clive, read to the court after the verdict, said: “It’s difficult to put into words the magnitude of the pain we are feeling.

“Alice was taken from us in a brutal manner in a horrific set of circumstances.

“There is only one person to blame for the loss of Alice’s life. What plays on our minds is our inability to detect his evil self centred character.”

Dhillon had pleaded not guilty to murder, claiming that on the fateful day Alice had attacked him with a knife, and he had killed her by accident in self-defence.