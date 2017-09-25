Murder investigation launched after woman's body found in village near Market Harborough

County police have launched a murder inquiry, after the body of an elderly woman was found at her bungalow in Fleckney, north-west of Market Harborough.

The discovery was made yesterday (Sunday) morning at a bungalow in Elizabeth Road, Fleckney.

A post mortem carried out on the woman’s body last night (Sunday) proved inconclusive, and although the results of further medical tests are awaited, signs of disturbance at the scene have led police to treat the woman's death, at this stage, as a murder inquiry.

Detective Chief Inspector David Swift-Rollinson, who is leading the inquiry, said he believed the woman - thought to be in her 70s - died at some point during Saturday evening or in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He said: “At this stage the woman’s death is unexplained; but there are signs of a disturbance in her bungalow which may be linked to her death."

Elizabeth Road is a quiet cul-de-sac in Fleckney, and police are conducting house to house enquiries to see if the woman's neighbours saw or heard anything suspicious.

“Among many other active lines of enquiry, we are conducting a forensic search of her bungalow today (Monday)" said DCI Swift-Rollinson.

“I need to hear from anyone who may have been in or near Elizabeth Road on Saturday night or Sunday morning and who may have seen or heard something they thought was suspicious and out of character.

"It may have been a stranger they didn’t recognise or someone they knew but who appeared to be acting strangely; it may have been a car that is not normally parked in the area, or a vehicle seen leaving the area at speed.

“Elizabeth Road is located near to an industrial estate on Saddington Road and we know that lorry drivers visiting the estate often park up overnight. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have parked up in this particular area and saw anything suspicious.

“It’s also likely that the person who committed this offence may well be highly agitated and behaving out of character. Do you know someone who might over come home overnight on Saturday night into Sunday morning acting unusually or extremely anxiously for no known reason? If you have suspicions they may be linked to this incident, please contact us.

“We are in the process of trying to contact the woman’s next of kin. Until that has been done I am unable to name her publicly, but I believe she was a woman in her 70s.”

Anyone with any information that may assist the Police is asked to ring 101 quoting incident 233 of 24 September.

Anyone with information who would rather not speak directly to the police can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They will not be asked to give their personal details.