MS Society coffee events aim to raise awareness

The MS Society is launching a regular coffee morning in Harborough to raise funds for its services and to give people living with MS an opportunity to meet others facing the same challenge.

The get-togethers will take place on the fourth Wednesday of every month, beginning later this month on Wednesday, May 24, at the coffee shop at the Farndon Fields Farm Shop, from 10.30am.

Lisa Weaver, spokesman for the charity, said: “Just look out for volunteer Belinda McKee, you won’t miss her in her bright orange MS Society T-shirt.”

Belinda, who also has MS, said: “The coffee mornings are a great way to meet other people locally who understand the daily challenges of living with MS.

“We host other well-attended lunches and coffee mornings around the county which have proved to be a great success, sharing information, support and friendship.

“The club is open to anyone living with MS, friends, family and carers too. I hope you’ll join us at Farndon Fields, we look forward to meeting you.”

For more information, contact Belinda on 07742 399682 or email butmckee@tiscali.co.uk.