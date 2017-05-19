MP candidates to outline their views at hustings event

The candidates standing for the role as MP for the Harborough constituency will outline their views - and face public questions - next week.

A hustings meeting will be held on Friday, May 26 (7.30pm) at the Methodist Church Centre on Northampton Road, Market Harborough, with the Rev Andy Murphy in the chair.

Besides speaking they will also answer questions from the audience.

Zuffar Haq is standing for the Liberal Democrats, Teck Khong for UKIP, Neil O’Brien for the Conservatives, Andy Thomas for Labour and Darren Woodiwiss for the Green Party.