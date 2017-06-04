Motorist dies in crash near Harborough

A motorist has been killed in a road accident near Market Harborough today (Sunday).

The accident happened at the crossroads of the A6 and Langton Road, between Market Harborough and Kibworth, not far from the McDonalds roundabout.

Police were advising motorists to avoid the area, because roads had been closed.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 3pm and police, paramedics, the air ambulance and a fire crew were called to the scene.

The fire crew was helping with casualties trapped in the vehicles.

It is believed that one motorist died at the scene of the accident.