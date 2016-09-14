Motorcyclist killed in M6 collision near Rugby

Emergency services have confirmed that a man has died following a three vehicle collision on the M6.

All lanes on the M6 southbound between junctions one for Rugby and two for Coventry were closed for several hours this afternoon (Wednesday) as a result of the accident.

Warwickshire Police said the collision involved a motorbike, a lorry and a car - and the ambulance service have since confirmed that the motorcyclist has died.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Emergency services arrived to find a collision involving a motorcyclist.

“Upon assessment by ambulance staff the motorcyclist, a man, was found to be in cardiac arrest. The team of ambulance staff immediately commenced advanced life support on scene and continued resuscitation efforts in the land ambulance en route to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of ambulance staff and hospital medics, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed dead in hospital.”