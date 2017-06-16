Motorcyclist dies after crash in the Harborough district

A motorcyclist has died in a collision in the Harborough district today (Friday).

The collision happened at around 6.45am on the A4304 close to a layby between North Kilworth and Walcote and involved two vehicles, a dark blue Suzuki motorcycle and a car transporter.

A 22-year-old man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the transporter was uninjured.

The road has been closed to allow for officers to carry out an investigation of the scene and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A4304 at around that time and saw either of the vehicles being driven beforehand or the collision itself.

If you can help and have not yet spoken to police we ask you to call 101 and quote incident 93 of 16 June.