Mother’s Union marks 125 years in Harborough

A service of celebration marking the Mother’s Union’s 125 years of contribution to the town of Harborough took place at St Dionysius Church.

Members of Mother’s Union groups from all over the Diocese of Leicester attended the service, which was held on Wednesday, September 7.

Organisers also arranged for live music from a 1960s band and a speaker visited Harborough from Mary Sumner House – the Mother’s Union’s UK headquarters – to speak to members from the Harborough group.

To find out more, visit www.canterburyprovincemu.org.uk/leicester.